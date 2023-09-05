site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Jose Fermin: Summoned to big leagues
By
RotoWire Staff
Fermin was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Fermin is 4-for-25 at the plate during his brief time with the Cardinals this season. He will operate as a backup infielder.
