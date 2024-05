Fermin was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance and stole a base in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss.

Fermin has received minimal playing time since his April 24 call-up from Triple-A Memphis. He's 1-for-3 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch over five contests, and the steal was his first of the season. Fermin provides cover around the infield, but he's yet to really push Nolan Gorman at second base or Masyn Winn at shortstop for more playing time.