Fermin went 1-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 13-8 win over the Dodgers.

Fermin was atop the order for the second time in five games. He hasn't shown a ton of speed in his first full big-league season, swiping eight bags over 100 games, though he hasn't been caught stealing either. Fermin is batting .240 with a .659 OPS, six home runs, 35 RBI, 25 runs scored and 14 doubles, which isn't exactly a prototypical stat line for a leadoff man, but he fills that role versus southpaws.