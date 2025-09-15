Fermin went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and one RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win versus the Brewers.

The St. Louis infielder tallied his second steal of the season, taking second off Milwaukee starter Jose Quintana in the second inning. Fermin was subsequently caught stealing when trying to nab home later in the frame. Fermin, who is now slashing .298/.389/.404 in 55 total plate appearances, is in a bench role currently for the Cardinals. He could become an intriguing fantasy option for batting average and speed since he hit .305 with 20 steals in 289 Triple-A plate appearances this season.