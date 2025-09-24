Fermin was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Giants, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Fermin was initially penciled in to start at second base for the injured Brendan Donovan (groin), but the latter was cleared to play shortly before Tuesday's contest and took Fermin's place in the lineup. The 26-year-old has done well while serving as infield depth this season, slashing .315/.403/.463 with nine RBI, four runs scored and two steals through 63 plate appearances.