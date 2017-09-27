Play

Martinez (thumb) drew a walk in a pinch-hit plate appearance in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.

Martinez hopes to return to the starting lineup Wednesday, but it was encouraging to see him at least log Tuesday's plate appearance. The 28-year-old outfielder had missed the last three games after suffering his thumb sprain during last Saturday's contest against the Pirates.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast