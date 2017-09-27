Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Able to pinch hit Tuesday
Martinez (thumb) drew a walk in a pinch-hit plate appearance in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.
Martinez hopes to return to the starting lineup Wednesday, but it was encouraging to see him at least log Tuesday's plate appearance. The 28-year-old outfielder had missed the last three games after suffering his thumb sprain during last Saturday's contest against the Pirates.
