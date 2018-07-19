Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Absent from Thursday's lineup
Martinez is not in the starting nine against the Cubs on Thursday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez will occupy a spot on the pine for the series opener as Matt Carpenter gets the nod at first base in order to make room for Jedd Gyorko in the lineup. Across 88 games in the first half, Martinez slashed .297/.363/.476 with 13 home runs and 56 RBI. It remains to be seen if Martinez's struggles in the field will cost him regular playing time following the dismissal of manager Mike Matheny prior to the All-Star break.
