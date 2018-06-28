Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Accounts for team's only run
Martinez went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Indians on Wednesday.
Martinez accounted for the Cardinals' only run with a third-inning single that plated Matt Carpenter. The first baseman has now hit safely in four straight, as he's seemingly finishing up what has been a stellar month (.333 average) with plenty of momentum.
