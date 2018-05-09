Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Accounts for team's only run
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Twins.
Martinez opened the scoring in the first with a 410-foot shot to center, his first round tripper since back on April 12. The 29-year-old opened May with a pair of hitless outings, but he's now gone 5-for-13 with Tuesday's homer and two runs overall in his last three games.
