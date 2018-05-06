Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Another multi-hit outing Saturday
Martinez went 2-for-5 with a run in an extra-inning win over the Cubs on Saturday.
Martinez hasn't gone deep since way back on April 12, but he's remained steady at the plate in what is his first extended major-league starting opportunity. The 29-year-old has hit safely in eight of the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's roped four doubles. While he's seen his average drop since mid-April, it still remains a solid .298, and he's now generated back-to-back two-hit efforts.
