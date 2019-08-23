Martinez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Double-A Springfield, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

He played catch and took some swings before Thursday's game, and the expectation is that he will be ready to play in games at the beginning of next week. Martinez will likely be reassessed again later this weekend before joining Springfield. He could return in late-August or early-September, but St. Louis will have a crowded outfield in September, so it remains to be seen how much Martinez will play down the stretch.

