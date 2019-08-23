Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Beginning rehab assignment Monday
Martinez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Double-A Springfield, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
He played catch and took some swings before Thursday's game, and the expectation is that he will be ready to play in games at the beginning of next week. Martinez will likely be reassessed again later this weekend before joining Springfield. He could return in late-August or early-September, but St. Louis will have a crowded outfield in September, so it remains to be seen how much Martinez will play down the stretch.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Being cautious with shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heading to Memphis later in week•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Progressing in pregame work•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Decides against cortisone shot•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Already making progress•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...