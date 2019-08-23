Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Being cautious with shoulder
Martinez (shoulder) played catch again before Thursday's game but won't begin his rehab assignment until he feels completely comfortable, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "It's a process," Martinez said. "This shoulder stuff is kind of dangerous, you have to be careful with it. You can't just go out there and throw 10-12 baseballs and get back in the game. Going out there and trying to be a hero is not good."
Martinez has also been taking some swings in addition to his throwing, but there's still no set date on when he'll begin his rehab assignment. The outfielder was going to reevaluate his shoulder following Thursday's activity and determine whether he felt prepared to head to the minors this weekend or early next week.
