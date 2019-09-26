Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Big day at dish
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Martinez drew his first start since Sept. 1 and took advantage by playing a key role in the team's offensive output. He began his productive afternoon by smacking a two-RBI double in the third inning, and followed that up with a leadoff triple to start the fifth inning. He ended the contest just a homer shy of the cycle, but will need more consistent playing time to be a reliable producer.
