Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, two RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Martinez drew his first start since Sept. 1 and took advantage by playing a key role in the team's offensive output. He began his productive afternoon by smacking a two-RBI double in the third inning, and followed that up with a leadoff triple to start the fifth inning. He ended the contest just a homer shy of the cycle, but will need more consistent playing time to be a reliable producer.