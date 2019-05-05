Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Martinez' second-inning shot off Yu Darvish tied the score 1-1. The 30-year-old has been productive since receiving regular playing time and is 19-for-45 since April 20. Martinez is hitting .364 on the season with two homers and 16 RBI.