Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Clubs 12th homer
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Indians.
Martinez's three-run blast gave St. Louis a 6-2 lead and knocked out starter Corey Kluber in the second inning. The 29-year-old continues to enjoy a breakout campaign and is slashing .302/.373/.500 to go along with 12 homers and 50 RBI on the season.
