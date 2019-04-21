Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, run scored and three RBI in Saturday's 10-2 win over the Mets.

Martinez has started four straight games in right field with Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Tyler O'Neill (arm) on the injured list, and is 8-for-18 with a double and a home run. The 30-year-old is now slashing .333/.333/.458 through 48 at-bats and figures to see consistent opportunities while Bader and O'Neill are sidelined.