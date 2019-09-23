Martinez entered Sunday's win over the Cubs as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth and laced a triple in his only at-bat.

Martinez led off the frame with his three-bagger and was immediately lifted for the pinch runner Tyler O'Neill, who subsequently scored the tying run on a Tommy Edman single. Martinez has been stuck in a pinch-hitting role for almost the entirety of September, but manager Mike Shildt has previously praised the veteran's positive, team-oriented mindset despite the lack of playing time. Accordingly, Martinez has remained serviceable despite the limited opportunity, going 3-for-12 with a walk and Sunday's three-bagger as a pinch hitter during the current month.