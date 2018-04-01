Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Continues getting on base Saturday
Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.
The 29-year-old has proven to be a tough out over the first two games, as he's now hit safely in five of eight at-bats while driving in three runs. Now set to be the everyday first baseman, Martinez could be poised for a true breakout season if his showing in a part-time role in 2017 is any indication. The career minor-leaguer slashed an impressive .309/.379/.518 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI over 307 plate appearances with the Cardinals last season, numbers that he eclipse handsomely if his health endures in 2018.
