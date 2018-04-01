Martinez went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Mets.

The 29-year-old has proven to be a tough out over the first two games, as he's now hit safely in five of eight at-bats while driving in three runs. Now set to be the everyday first baseman, Martinez could be poised for a true breakout season if his showing in a part-time role in 2017 is any indication. The career minor-leaguer slashed an impressive .309/.379/.518 with 14 home runs and 46 RBI over 307 plate appearances with the Cardinals last season, numbers that he eclipse handsomely if his health endures in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories