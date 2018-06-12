Martinez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a win over the Padres on Monday.

Martinez authoritatively erased an early 1-0 deficit with a third-inning round tripper that traveled 416 feet to center and plated Tommy Pham. We're running out of superlatives to describe Martinez's current tear, one that's seen him hit .531 with three doubles, five homers and 11 RBI over his first 36 plate appearances of June. That stretch now includes six multi-hit efforts, as well as an astounding 73.3 percent hard contact rate.