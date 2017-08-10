Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo homer -- his ninth -- in Wednesday's win over Kansas City.

A bench player for much of the year, Martinez has started earning steadier playing time lately, and the results have been outstanding -- over his last nine games, he's gone 10-for-28 (.357) with three homers, eight RBI and six runs. He's still the Cards' fourth outfielder, but they've been rotating members of their current starting trio to the bench pretty regularly, allowing Martinez to draw more at-bats. Considering how he's rewarded manager Mike Matheny's confidence, he should find his way into the lineup more often than not moving forward.