Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Crushes 10th home run in Saturday loss
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer Saturday against the Pirates.
Martinez smashed his 10th home run of the season to close out the scoring for the Cardinals in a road loss. He continues to be a decent fantasy option, as he's slashing .288/.357/.514.
