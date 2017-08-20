Play

Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer Saturday against the Pirates.

Martinez smashed his 10th homer of the season to close out the scoring for the Cardinals in a road loss. He continues to be a strong fantasy option, as he's slashing .288/.357/.514.

