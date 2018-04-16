Martinez, who saw X-rays on his injured right wrist come back negative Sunday, is also playing on two badly bruised feet, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. "None of this has been easy," he said. "But whatever happens, I'm going to try to be out there."

The 29-year-old first baseman has found his full-time first base position to be quite hazardous to his health thus far this season. In addition to a Sunday encounter with the Reds' Tucker Barnhart that left him with a right wrist contusion, Martinez suffered an Achilles injury last Monday against the Brewers in a collision with Lorenzo Cain. The news that he's also struggling with both of his feet makes the fact he's slashing .373/.459/.608 over his first 61 plate appearances all the more impressive. Martinez remains day-to-day heading into the opening game of Monday's three-game set against the Cubs.