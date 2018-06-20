Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Dealing with shoulder issue
Martinez received treatment on his shoulder after suffering a minor injury during Wednesday's game, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener in Milwaukee. The 29-year-old stated that he will see how the shoulder is feeling when he wakes up Thursday morning, which will likely determine his status. Over 65 games this season, he's hitting .314/.383/.508 with 10 home runs and 44 RBI.
