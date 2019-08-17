Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Decides against cortisone shot
Martinez (shoulder) has opted not to receive a cortisone shot and hopes to resume baseball activities this weekend, the Associated Press reports.
A report Thursday indicated Martinez would potentially receive a shot after the inflammation in his right shoulder subsided, but there's apparently been a change of direction with those plans. The news that Martinez may resume baseball activities over the weekend is certainly encouraging, and it presumably keeps him on a timeline to potentially return after the minimum 10 days on the injured list.
