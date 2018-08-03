Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Delivers game-winning single
Martinez went 1-for-1 with two RBI in Thursday's victory over the Rockies.
Martinez was called on to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth, and he delivered with a two-run single to win the ballgame. The 30-year-old first baseman is slashing .294/.357/.457 with 13 homers and 61 RBI through 102 games in 2018. The Cardinals are slated to begin a three-game showdown with the Pirates on Friday.
