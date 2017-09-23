Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Diagnosed with sprained thumb
Martinez was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
This comes after Martinez exited Friday's game prematurely with the injury. The good news is X-rays along with an MRI confirmed he wasn't dealing with any significant damage, but it's still unclear when he may be able to return to action. Given how late it is in the season, Martinez may not be able to return at all. His absence down the stretch could hurt the playoff-hopeful Cardinals, as he owns a healthy .309/.376/.516 line with 12 homers in 100 games this season. In the meantime, Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko will hold down the corner-infield spots for St. Louis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Traveling back to St. Louis for evaluation•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Removed with thumb soreness•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: More timely hitting in win•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Drives in two Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...