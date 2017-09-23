Martinez was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb Saturday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This comes after Martinez exited Friday's game prematurely with the injury. The good news is X-rays along with an MRI confirmed he wasn't dealing with any significant damage, but it's still unclear when he may be able to return to action. Given how late it is in the season, Martinez may not be able to return at all. His absence down the stretch could hurt the playoff-hopeful Cardinals, as he owns a healthy .309/.376/.516 line with 12 homers in 100 games this season. In the meantime, Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko will hold down the corner-infield spots for St. Louis.