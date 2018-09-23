Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Doubles twice in win
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.
With his Cardinals already up 4-0, Martinez knocked a two-run double as part of a five-run sixth inning to really put things out of reach. The 30-year-old first baseman is batting .304 with 82 RBI in 510 at-bats this season.
