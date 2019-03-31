Martinez will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez will get his first start of the season in a move that shifts Dexter Fowler to the bench. He'll immediately step into a key spot of the team's lineup, with Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt setting the table for him. While he hasn't started, Martinez has made three appearances as a pinch-hitter, but has yet to record a hit.