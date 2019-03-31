Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Draws first start
Martinez will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Brewers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez will get his first start of the season in a move that shifts Dexter Fowler to the bench. He'll immediately step into a key spot of the team's lineup, with Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt setting the table for him. While he hasn't started, Martinez has made three appearances as a pinch-hitter, but has yet to record a hit.
