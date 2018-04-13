Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Reds.

Despite being one of the most talked about players to start the season, Martinez actually has a troubling batted ball profile that's highlighted by a 33 percent soft contact rate and 19% flyball rate. However, Thursday was his second massive performance of the season, with 10 of his 14 RBI now coming from just two games this season. He should continue to see regular playing time while Jedd Gyorko remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.