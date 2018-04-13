Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Drives in six
Martinez went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Reds.
Despite being one of the most talked about players to start the season, Martinez actually has a troubling batted ball profile that's highlighted by a 33 percent soft contact rate and 19% flyball rate. However, Thursday was his second massive performance of the season, with 10 of his 14 RBI now coming from just two games this season. He should continue to see regular playing time while Jedd Gyorko remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On base thrice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Exits early vs. Brewers•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Goes yard Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Raps out trio of hits Tuesday•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...