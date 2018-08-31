Martinez went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over Pittsburgh.

August has been very kind to Martinez, as he's raised his average from .293 to .311 since the turn of the month. He's collected 10 hits and six RBI over his last five contests. The 6-foot-6 first baseman is up to 77 RBI this season with an .843 OPS.