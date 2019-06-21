Martinez went 3-for-6 with a run in an extra-innings loss to the Marlins on Thursday.

Martinez saw a somewhat rare start with Dexter Fowler sitting for the night, and he parlayed it into his first multi-hit effort since May 17. The 30-year-old's lack of regular at-bats has affected his performance at the plate, as he's hitting just .200 (9-for-45) with one home run and five RBI across the 53 plate appearances he's logged since May 22. The Cardinals have remained committed to a starting outfield of Marcell Ozuna, Harrison Bader and Fowler when all three are healthy, frequently leaving Martinez the odd man out.