Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Exits early vs. Brewers
Martinez left Monday's game against Milwaukee with a right achilles contusion.
Martinez was spiked by baserunner Lorenzo Cain, who also was forced to leave the game, on a play at first base. The Cardinals' first baseman went down in pain immediately following the play, but was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power. It's unclear if Martinez will miss significant time, but more information about his status should be released in the near future.
