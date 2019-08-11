Martinez left Sunday's game against the Pirates with right shoulder discomfort, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He is being evaluated by the team's medical staff. Martinez was hitting .203 in 24 games since the All-Star break, so perhaps the shoulder was bothering him before this game. Dexter Fowler entered the game in right field. The Cardinals have an off day Monday.

