Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Expected back Monday
Martinez (personal) is expected to be reinstated from the paternity list Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez was given the designation Friday and spent the last few days in Venezuela to witness the birth of his second child. Luke Voit, who went 0-for-7 over the last three games against the Cubs in Martinez's stead, will be optioned back to Triple-A Memphis upon the latter's official reinstatement.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to paternity list•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Headed on paternity leave over weekend•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Continues torrid hitting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On career-best tear in June•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Leads victory with home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...