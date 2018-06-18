Martinez (personal) is expected to be reinstated from the paternity list Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez was given the designation Friday and spent the last few days in Venezuela to witness the birth of his second child. Luke Voit, who went 0-for-7 over the last three games against the Cubs in Martinez's stead, will be optioned back to Triple-A Memphis upon the latter's official reinstatement.