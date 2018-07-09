Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Expected to DH in interleague series
Martinez is expected to serve as the designated hitter during the Cardinals' upcoming two-game interleague series against the White Sox in Chicago, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Interleague play rules that require a DH be utilized in an American League park should guarantee Martinez's presence in the lineup both Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite an impressive offensive season, the 29-year-old had sat in three of the five games prior to Sunday due to his defensive struggles at first base, where he's been guilty of an NL-high seven errors. Martinez is slashing .296/.360/.480 following a 3-for-5, one RBI effort against the Giants on Sunday.
