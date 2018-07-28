Martinez went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in a win over the Cubs on Friday.

Although they've all been one-hit efforts, Martinez now has a modest four-game hitting streak going, a span during which he's also knocked in a pair of runs. The 29-year-old continues to be the subject of trade rumors as next Tuesday's deadline nears, with a possible move to an American League team that could deploy his formidable bat in a designated hitter role a possibility. Martinez's defensive deficiencies have presented a dilemma, as his impressive .295/.358/.463 line has been offset by his seven errors over 81 games at first base.