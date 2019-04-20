Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Finally goes yard
Martinez went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.
His fourth-inning shot off Jason Vargas was his first long ball of the year. Martinez is now hitting .302 through 43 plate appearances, but he's still looking for his first walk, and his playing time and production are both down from last season, as he's primarily been limited to filling in for Dexter Fowler in right field, as he did Friday. Barring an injury to Paul Goldschmidt, his fantasy value will be limited to NL-only and deep mixed formats.
