Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Mets on Sunday.

Martinez's productive day was befitting of the type of torment he put Mets pitching through during the three-game series. The 30-year-old put together matching 3-for-5 performances in the first two games of the set, driving in a total of four runs in that span. Sunday, he played the table-setting role, extending his hitting streak to five games and pushing his April batting average to .386 across 45 plate appearances during the month.