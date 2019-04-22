Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Fitting cap on strong series
Martinez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Mets on Sunday.
Martinez's productive day was befitting of the type of torment he put Mets pitching through during the three-game series. The 30-year-old put together matching 3-for-5 performances in the first two games of the set, driving in a total of four runs in that span. Sunday, he played the table-setting role, extending his hitting streak to five games and pushing his April batting average to .386 across 45 plate appearances during the month.
