Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Gets breather Saturday
Martinez is out of Saturday's lineup against the Reds.
Martinez has gone 8-for-20 with a double and three RBI over his last five starts, but he'll get the day off as Luis Castillo toes the rubber for the opposition. Matt Carpenter will man first base and hit leadoff in Martinez's stead.
