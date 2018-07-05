Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Gets breather Thursday
Martinez is not in Thursday's lineup against the Giants, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Martinez will get a day off after starting the final two games of the Cardinals' series with the Diamondbacks. Matt Carpenter will take over at first base and is slated to bat leadoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Position change possible•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Accounts for team's only run•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Clubs 12th homer•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Smacks three-run shot Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Starting at first base Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.