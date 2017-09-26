Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Gets cortisone shot Sunday
Martinez (thumb) received a cortisone shot Sunday and hopes to play this week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez sprained his left thumb over the weekend, leaving his status for the remainder of the season up in the air. He's going to try and see if he can grip and swing a bat Tuesday, after which there should be a clearer idea about whether a return before the end of the season is in the cards. In the meantime, Matt Carpenter and Jedd Gyorko should continue to start at the corner-infield spots for the Cardinals.
