Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Goes yard Saturday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
It's been feast or famine for Martinez in the early going -- he has four multi-hit efforts and four hitless performances through eight games. The aggregate result is a .357/.424/.571 line with two home runs and eight RBI, more than amply rewarding fantasy GMs who bought into the offseason hype around the 29-year-old.
