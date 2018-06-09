Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday
Martinez went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Reds.
He took Matt Harvey deep twice in the first three innings, giving Martinez eight homers on the year to go along with his .315/.381/.500 slash line. After a bit of a swoon to close out May, the 29-year-old has roared back with a six-game hitting streak in June, including four straight multi-hit performances, five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs) and eight RBI.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Leads victory with home run•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Racks up three hits in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Multi-hit effort in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Three-hit day Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Swipes home Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...