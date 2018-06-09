Martinez went 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Reds.

He took Matt Harvey deep twice in the first three innings, giving Martinez eight homers on the year to go along with his .315/.381/.500 slash line. After a bit of a swoon to close out May, the 29-year-old has roared back with a six-game hitting streak in June, including four straight multi-hit performances, five extra-base hits (two doubles, three home runs) and eight RBI.