Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Has monster game against Phillies
Martinez went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, five RBI and two runs to help the Cardinals to a 12-4 victory over the Phillies on Friday.
Martinez was right in the middle of everything on an explosive day for the Cardinals' lineup, launching his fifth long ball of the year and knocking in five runs to bring his RBI total on the season up to 28. He's been absolutely raking lately following a brief cold streak as he now has 13 hits in his last 25 at-bats to bring his slash line up to .320/.394/.497. There was some question heading into the season as to whether Martinez would be able to fully replicate the .897 OPS he put up over 272 at-bats in his first extended time at the big-league level last year, but so far in 2018, the 29-year-old slugger is putting those concerns to rest.
