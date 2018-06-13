Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Headed on paternity leave over weekend
Martinez will be placed on the paternity list prior to the Cardinals' series opener against the Cubs on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Cardinals will have to make do without one of their best hitters against their rivals from Chicago, as Martinez is set to miss the team's three-game series against the Cubs while attending the birth of his child in Venezuela. The 29-year-old is hitting an impressive .322/.391/.522 with 10 homers and 42 RBI through 62 games this season. Luke Voit will be summoned from the minors in a corresponding roster move to take Martinez's place.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Continues torrid hitting Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: On career-best tear in June•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Leads victory with home run•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Racks up three hits in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Multi-hit effort in Tuesday's loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.