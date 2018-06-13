Martinez will be placed on the paternity list prior to the Cardinals' series opener against the Cubs on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals will have to make do without one of their best hitters against their rivals from Chicago, as Martinez is set to miss the team's three-game series against the Cubs while attending the birth of his child in Venezuela. The 29-year-old is hitting an impressive .322/.391/.522 with 10 homers and 42 RBI through 62 games this season. Luke Voit will be summoned from the minors in a corresponding roster move to take Martinez's place.