Martinez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis later this week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Martinez is a bit behind fellow recovering teammate Tyler O'Neill (wrist), who'll begin his rehab assignment with the Redbirds on Wednesday. Martinez is slated to join him at some point closer to or during the weekend, meaning he'll spend several days beyond the minimum time required on the injured list.

