Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to bench Monday
Martinez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Martinez will head to the bench for Monday's series opener after starting five straight games at first base, going just 4-for-21 (.190) over that stretch. Matt Carpenter will pick up the start at first base and lead off in his stead.
