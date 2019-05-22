Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to bench
Martinez will sit for the afternoon portion of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.
Martinez sits for the first time in nearly three weeks. He's hit an unimpressive .246/.313/.377 in 16 games since his last time out of the lineup. Dexter Fowler gets the start in right field.
