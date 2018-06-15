Cardinals' Jose Martinez: Heads to paternity list
The Cardinals placed Martinez on the paternity list Friday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Martinez is traveling to Venezuela to attend to birth of his child, with Luke Voit recalled from Triple-A Memphis in the meantime. The paternity list has a three-day maximum, so Martinez is expected to return Monday against the Phillies.
